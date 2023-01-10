A man accused of setting fire to the home where his wife was staying and then days later lighting his own house on fire during a SWAT standoff is now being held without bond.

Last week, Pablo Patino Bustos’s bond was set at a total of $4.5 million for multiple charges including arson and terroristic threat. His bond was denied during a hearing on Tuesday.

Before either of the fire incidents, Bustos had been arrested the day after Christmas for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Anthony Osso, felony prosecutor for the Domestic Violence Division of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, says a motion was filed to deny Bustos bail because of the new charges since the incident on Dec. 26.

"We went ahead and filed a motion for the judge to deny him bail on one of his new arson cases based on the constitution which allows the judge to hold the defendant at no bond if the state can show that they committed an offense that amounts to a violation of an existing protective order," Osso says.

Authorities say Bustos and his wife are separated, and she and her daughter were staying at her parent’s house when Patino showed up there in the early morning hours of Jan. 3.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said Bustos lit fires around the home and then hit his wife with his car after she came outside. She was not transported to the hospital.

A search began for Bustos.

On Jan. 5, the woman, escorted by deputies, went to her house to retrieve belongings. Bustos was inside and according to law enforcement, he threatened to kill anyone who didn’t leave, leading to the standoff.

At some point, authorities say Bustos lit a fire in the home. Video from the scene showed smoke billowing from the house and later flames shooting into the sky.

Bustos was eventually taken into custody.