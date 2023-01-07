A man who officials arrested recently for hitting his wife with his vehicle before setting fire to his Spring home has had his bond set to more than $4 million.

BACKGROUND: Husband set Harris County house on fire, hit wife with vehicle

According to Harris Co. Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman, Pablo Patino-Bustos, 28, was arrested Thursday after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement.

It all started the day after Christmas when the 28-year-old was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife. He got out of jail on bond and on Tuesday, detectives say Patino was caught on a doorbell camera setting fire to his in-law's home, where his wife and young daughter had been staying, at 3:30 a.m. with six people were asleep inside.

MORE: Harris County SWAT: Man barricaded inside Spring home sets own house on fire, taken into custody

Investigators say Patino then hit his wife with his car as she escaped the burning house. Two days later, Patino’s wife, escorted by deputies, went to her house to retrieve belongings. Patino was inside and according to law enforcement, he threatened to kill anyone who didn’t leave, leading to the stand-off.

The standoff began Thursday afternoon in the 3200 block of Lotus Blossom Street after the ex-wife of Bustos went to the home to pick up some items.

Authorities said they were at the home with the ex-wife and began clearing the house as the ex-wife believed he might be there.

MORE: Neighbors devastated after man barricaded himself, sets fire to Spring home during SWAT standoff

As officers were clearing the house, they came into contact with Bustos. He said he had a gun and officers pulled back and set up a perimeter.

"We knew how violent he was, so we actually set up our SOU team and K9 to come out and clear the residence, go in and find him in the residence," said Captain Vicente Medina with Harris Co. Constable Pct. 4. Thursday. "Luckily we didn't allow family members to come in."

Patino is now facing several felony charges including Arson and Terroristic Threats with a total bond set at $4.5 million