Harris County authorities say a man set fire to the house where his wife was staying and then hit her with his vehicle when she came outside.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 11400 block of Mortimer in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the man and his wife are separated, and she and the kids were staying at a family member’s house.

The fire marshal’s office says the husband went to the home early Tuesday morning and intentionally set the house on fire. Authorities say there were six different fires around the house.

Firefighters on the scene of a house fire on Mortimer. The fire marshal's office says the fire was intentionally set.

According to HCFMO, the husband waited in his vehicle until the woman came outside and then tried to run her over.

Authorities say the woman was hit by the vehicle and was treated on the scene but refused transport to the hospital.

The fire marshal's office identified the man as Pablo Patino, 28, and said the district attorney's office accepted arson of habitation, violation of protective order and aggravated assault charges. Authorities were searching for him.

Northwest Fire and Little York Fire responded to the scene to extinguish the fire, and HCFMO and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office also responded to investigate.