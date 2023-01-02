Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood

A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager.

Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.

SUGGESTED: Houston ranked among most popular Airbnb destinations: study

"From 10 until 5 in the morning, with music and everything," said a neighbor named Elizabeth. "They were yelling outside the front yard. It looked like Mardi Gras."

According to Elizabeth, a second party was thrown Sunday night.

"For New Year’s Eve, [there] was over 150 people," said Elizabeth. "They looked very young."

Additional cellphone video shows plates, cups, and cans littering the street following the two parties. The home had been listed on Airbnb as a rental.

"I called the constables," said Elizabeth. "They passed twice over here, but they didn’t [do anything]."

A spokesperson from Airbnb provided the written statement below.

"The reported behavior is unacceptable, and we’re thankful to the neighbors who reported the issue to us through our Neighborhood Support Line, which allowed us to take action to remove this booking guest from Airbnb earlier today," said the Airbnb spokesperson. "Airbnb bans parties as well as "party houses." Accordingly, we have also deactivated this listing as we investigate further."

"I don’t want this to happen again," said Elizabeth. "They have to think about the neighborhood. They disturbed the neighborhood. That’s disrespectful."

FOX 26 reached out to the listed homeowner for comment, but as of Monday evening, we hadn’t heard back.