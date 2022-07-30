Houston ranked among most popular Airbnb destinations: study

article

As workers across the country continue to take advantage of remote work opportunities, a recent survey said Houston is one of the most popular destinations for Airbnb.

The study was in collaboration with findings from the North American Digital Nomad Index, which reports that Houston is among the "Most Popular" destinations for remote workers.

Houston was also ranked among other metropolitans Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle!

Airbnb notes the findings also included some of the most long-term stay trips during the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, at least one in five guests used Airbnb to work remotely while traveling in 2021.

