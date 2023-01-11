A juvenile was shot and killed at a Baytown apartment complex on Tuesday night.

Officers with the Baytown Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m.

MORE: Mother of robbery suspect killed at Houston taqueria speaks out

According to Baytown PD, officers performed lifesaving measures on a juvenile who had been struck by gunfire, but the juvenile did not survive.

A juvenile was killed in a shooting at a Baytown apartment complex.

Police did not provide any additional information about the juvenile or a suspect.

MORE: obert Fratta, former Missouri City police officer, executed by lethal injection

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department at (281)422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at (281)427-TIPS.