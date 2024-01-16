Expand / Collapse search
Missing 15-year-old Corinna Kidd, last seen during the week of New Years Day

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
FOX 26 Houston

MONTGOMERY - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Corinna Ann Kidd. 

The 15-year-old girl has been missing since Jan. 3, from Magnolia, Texas, according to officials.

Police say Kidd is 5'1 tall and weighs 129 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. Corina could have traveled to Houston, Dallas, Galveston and Edna, Texas. 

Anyone with information regarding Corinna's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5894 or 1-800-THE-LOST.