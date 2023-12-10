Houston missing person: Authorities searching for 8-year-old Jeremiah Landry

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 8-year-old boy.

Authorities are searching for 8-year-old Jeremiah Landry.

Jeremiah Landry

Officials said he was last seen leaving the 1400 block of West Gulf Bank Road on Sunday afternoon in an unknown direction of travel.

Jeremiah is described as a Black male, 4'8" tall, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue sonic hoodie and pants with black FILA shoes.

If you have seen Jeremiah, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.