Man shot dead while in car with friends outside Cypress residence

Harris County sheriff's deputies are investigating a "suspicious death" in Cypress, where a man was shot dead while in a car with his friends.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Rustic Lake Lane and Fry Road around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies arrived to find a 21-year-old Black man dead from gunshot wounds inside a gray Dodge Challenger.

Officials say four other individuals, who were not struck by gunfire, were in the car with the victim. All four are being questioned by homicide investigators.

Deputies determined that the shooting took place in a neighborhood a short distance from where they found the Challenger. Investigators and Crime Scene Units were at that location outside a residence in the 19700 block of Swan Lake.

At last check, deputies did not release any suspect information.

While officials did not identify the victim, family members tell FOX 26 his name is Diontre Barnes.

His aunt Patricia Turner shared her frustration at his friends for not driving Diontre directly to the hospital.

"If they love you so much, why they pull you up here and drop you?" Turner said. "Why not drop you off to the hospital?"

She added, "y'all could have saved him."

SkyFOX was over the scene, where it appeared the body was found inside a car behind a Take 5 Oil Change next to a Starbucks.