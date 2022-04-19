Video: Pasadena police shoot suspect waving gun on Spencer Highway

A suspect is dead after being shot by Pasadena police officers on Spencer Highway Tuesday morning.

Pasadena Police say they received a call around 10:15 a.m. about a man walking down the street by Hartz Chicken with a handgun and "pointing it in the air in different directions."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON POLICE SHOOTINGS

Chief Josh Bruegger says two officers responded within two minutes of the call and found the suspect walking on the sidewalk with a gun in his hand near the intersection of Strawberry and Spencer.

"He began running, and the officers were following him in the patrol car," the chief said. "One of them was giving him instructions over the PA in the vehicle to drop the gun."

Chief Bruegger says they gave him multiple instructions, but the suspect walked into the middle of the roadway.

That's when the suspect, described as a Black man in his early 20s, turned and started walking toward the officers who were following him, the chief said.

"Both officers discharged their weapons, struck the suspect," Bruegger said. "He was pronounced deceased here in the roadway."

Several witnesses recorded video of the man running down the road between vehicles with his gun, and the deadly shooting.

FOX 26 obtained a video of the shooting captured by witness Ariana De Leon, which shows the moment the man turns toward officers pointing his gun. (You can watch the video in the video player above.)

Chief Bruegger says one officer fired from within his patrol vehicle and the other officer from outside his vehicle.

He says he's aware of the videos that circulating on social media.

"Our plan is to try to get to our videos – the car camera and the body camera videos — up by the end of the day," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NEWS OUT OF PASADENA

Chief Bruegger added that both officers are shaken up.

"It's traumatic to take another life no matter what the circumstances are," the chief said. "Even if your own life's in danger, it's still gonna be very traumatic."

The officers are on administrative leave for the next five days, as is standard policy.

The shooting is under investigation.