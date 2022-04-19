Houston police search for suspect who led officers on chase in stolen ambulance

article

Houston police say a suspect led officers on a chase in a stolen ambulance and then crashed into a parked vehicle.

Officers are actively searching for the suspect in 11400 block of Harwin Drive near Boone Road.

Police say the suspect stole the HFD ambulance from the Medical Center and then led officers on a pursuit.

After crashing into the parked vehicle, he fled on foot. The public is asked to avoid the area while police search.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.