In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, CenterPoint Energy has been working to restore power to affected customers.

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, significant strides have been made, with 2,134,542 customers having their power restored out of 2,262,492 initially impacted. Despite these efforts, 127,950 customers remain without power. Here’s an update on their progress and the challenges they are facing:

Restoration progress

CenterPoint Energy aims to achieve approximately 98% restoration by Wednesday, July 17, with full service expected for all eligible customers by Friday, July 19.

Infrastructure challenges: Damage and inspections

CenterPoint foreign assistance crews work to restore power lines on July 11, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Nearly one million people still remain without electricity in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, which was a category one hurricane

CenterPoint Energy says the damage has been observed to both their infrastructure and customer-owned equipment. They are advising customers to inspect their weatherhead, where power enters a home, for any damage requiring repairs by a licensed electrician. Those with underground service should also check for potential equipment issues.

Community Frustration

Graffiti reading Centerpointle$$ is seen on the I-10 West freeway on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 in Houston.

Houstonians have grown increasingly frustrated as more than a week has passed and many still lack power. The sentiment of frustration is evident, with graffiti reading "Centerpointless" appearing as many still wait for power. Officials have appealed to residents not to direct their frustration towards utility workers on the front lines. There was one reported incident of a man holding a line worker at gunpoint.

Government and legal accountability: Investigations and lawsuits

Governor Greg Abbott is joined by Mayor John Whitmire, PUC Texas Chairman Thomas Gleeson and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd for a briefing and press conference on Texas ongoing response and recovery efforts

Governor Greg Abbott has emphasized accountability, pushing for a thorough investigation by the Texas Public Utility Commission (PUC) into CenterPoint Energy's preparedness and response capabilities. He has also threatened to issue an executive order if they don't provide satisfactory answers about their preparation. Additionally, several restaurants in the Houston-Galveston area have filed a class action lawsuit against CenterPoint Energy, alleging negligence and legal violations related to power outage handling.

