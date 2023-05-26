Did you know that mental health can be misdiagnosed as a cardiovascular issue?

Houston cardiologist Dr. George Adesina says it is common among patients who have a mental health condition, especially anxiety. Symptoms can be misread as having a primary heart issue as a result.

"That's mainly because the symptoms are so similar," says Dr. Adesina of the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. "Both conditions can cause chest pains, shortness of breath, palpitations, and in severe cases, can feel faint.

Studies show mental health and physical health are definitely connected. In fact, Dr. Adesina says anxiety and depression can impact your daily living and how your body functions.

"If you're stressed out, your blood pressure goes up. Your heart rate goes up, your appetite and energy level changes," he says. "Those issues can increase your risk of developing illness and cardiovascular issues. Not addressing mental health can also exacerbate those problems and make them harder to treat."

Dr. Adesina says since the COVID-19 pandemic he's seen more cardiovascular manifestations of anxiety, particularly in the number of Black and Brown patients - but there's some hope in the responses.

"This is probably one of the first times that I've seen men struggling with mental health actually asking for help," he said. "I know it's a very hard feat to do, but it's something that I’m proud of."

"A lot of these communities are suffering in silence," Dr. Adesina concluded. "A man needs to do what's best for him, so he can do what's best for everyone that he's providing for as well. I'm glad we're getting to a place where that's being destigmatized and becoming a priority."

