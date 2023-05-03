The National Alliance on Mental Illness says nearly half of people with mental health conditions go without treatment, either afraid of the stigma or afraid they can't afford care.

The American Psychological Association reports the demand for mental health treatment has continued to increase.

But there are multiple resources for mental health care available, including for people who do not have health insurance or cannot afford treatment.

"I had a lot of pressure put on me both from my parents and then eventually myself," said 17-year-old Matt Bracco.

"In a very competitive high school and when things got too bad, I didn’t know where to turn and my thoughts turned to ideations, ideations of suicide," he said.

Bracco says he received counseling through Newport Healthcare, a nationwide mental health treatment facility that helps teens and young adults with depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. He says it changed his life, teaching him how to find coping tools and a support system.

"It made me realize that being happy was the most important thing," he said.

No matter what the mental health condition, The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD offers mental health services for people of all ages throughout Harris County, regardless of their ability to pay.

"As far as the uninsured, we make it incredibly open access, we make sure we don’t turn anyone away," said Lance Britt, Director of Adult Mental Health Services at The Harris Center.

Britt says The Harris Center offers all types of care, including psychiatry, nursing, and therapy, both in person and through telehealth.

"They can either call our access line at (713) 970-7000 and get information. They can even schedule an appointment there. Or they can walk into one of our four main clinics," said Britt.

There are many other resources available as well.

"Psychology Today is a great resource for folks. You can go and type what you're looking for and get connected to a therapist. The other thing is you can call your insurance company and ask what resources are in your community," said Kellie Kucinski, Senior Director of Clinical Outreach for Newport Healthcare.

You can also find free services.

"There are a lot of support groups and nonprofits that exist and again that can be simply found by just Googling," said Kucinski.

"If you feel the slightest bit that you’re not okay, please get help. I promise it will be better," said Bracco.

The Harris Center operates the National Suicide Lifeline hotline for this region. Just dial 988.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness for Greater Houston provides a list of mental health care services for a variety of needs.

Mental Health America of Greater Houston also has a list of local resources.

Apps such as BetterHelp and Talkspace offer lower-cost options. Virtual therapy through telehealth usually costs less than in-person therapy.

More local resources:

Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741

Crisis Intervention of Houston Hotlin - (832) 416-1177

Houston Teen Crisis Intervention Hotline - (832) 416-1199

Houston Teen Crisis Intervention Textline - (281) 201-4430

Texas Health and Human Services Mental Health Support Line - (833) 986-1919

For the LGBTQ+ community, resources include:

Trans Lifeline - (877) 565-8860

The Trevor Project - (866) 488-7386

Black, Indigenous and People of Color - (800) 604-5841

LGBT Switchboard of Houston - 713-529-3211

Veterans and members of military families can call the National Veterans Crisis Line (800) 273-8255, or go to their 24/7 chat line here.

Harris County Public Health offers mental health care services. Just dial 211.