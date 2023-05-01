As a mother myself, I can attest that nothing can prepare you for motherhood.

The birth of a baby brings some of the most magical times, but more often now some of the most miserable times with postpartum depression - which is depression and anxiety that happens after a child is born.

It is more common than you may think, and some unconventional resources are helping parents cope.

Even celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Drew Barrymore, and Gwyneth Paltrow have suffered from postpartum.

Laura Simon is busy with 3 kids – 5, 2.5, and 3 months old. She’s in a good place now, but after having her first child, she felt helpless.

"It was probably every morning; I was just so sad and was crying," Simon explained. "One of my friends came to visit me and I was just balling. She asked if I was OK and I said ‘I don’t know;' I am so glad she was there, but I don’t feel like myself. She said maybe you should go talk to your doctor."

She did, and instead of taking medication, she decided to talk to a therapist and share her story on Instagram not knowing that would be the best and most accessible form of coping.

"Some people think that people are going to attack you, but really you will get the most amazing messages from people that relate to you that make you feel not so lonely during such a lonely time," said Simon.

Online is a place psychotherapist Leslee Murphy sees many people going like Postpartum International.

"These are opportunities for women who may not have a babysitter or they don’t want to take their newborn out, or there’s not something in their local city. They have groups for people who are pregnant, people who have adopted," said Murphy.

Long wait lists and possible financial burdens are making therapy hard to reach for so many, but Murphy says you should not lose hope.

"I think it is important that they don’t feel alone," said Murphy. "The minute that they hear that someone else has experienced that and that they are not crazy, I think that is the biggest part."

"I think the other thing is helping their partner understand," Murphy added. "We actually see postpartum depression in the dads too especially if their wife or their partner is having some depression herself. They are worried about her and now the baby."

