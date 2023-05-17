If you want to take steps to improve your mental health, there are apps that can help you build healthy habits and even talk to a licensed professional right from your smartphone.

Here's a look at some wellness apps to check out for online therapy options, guided meditation, self-care reminders and more.

Online therapy apps

If you can’t visit a therapist in-person or just feel more comfortable talking to a mental health professional from home, online therapy might be for you.

Some online programs don’t accept insurance. For those that do, your insurance may require you to pay a copay or have limited coverage, so check the details of your plan.

BetterHelp: Get matched with a licensed therapist who you can talk to through text, chat, phone, or video. The company does not accept insurance. The cost ranges from $60 to $90 per week, which is billed every four weeks.

Talkspace: Connect with a licensed provider in your state. Depending on your plan, you can communicate through asynchronous messaging, live sessions, or both. When signing up, you can check to see if your insurance may cover all or part of the cost.

Meditation apps

Health experts say making time to unwind – including with meditation – can help with stress management.

Headspace: Learn mindfulness and meditation through guided courses and exercises. The app also has stories, calming sounds and music to help you sleep. Subscription options include auto-renewing plans for $12.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Apple | Google Play Store

Calm: This app focuses on meditation, sleep and relaxation. Listen to guided meditations that range from three minutes to 25 minutes. You can also listen to Sleep Stories, soundscapes, nature sounds and breathing exercises to help you relax and sleep. There is a limited time offer for a 7-day trial then $69.99 billed annually, or you can pay $399.99 to buy it for life. Apple | Google Play Store

Balance: This app offers a personalized meditation experience. Every day, you can answer questions about your meditation experience, goals and challenges, and it will choose meditations for you – adapting to you more overtime. For a limited time, you can get your first year free. Apple | Google Play Store

Journaling apps

Health experts say journaling can provide you with a way to reflect on challenges and work through them, recognize your successes and understand your thoughts and feelings.

Notebook: If you’re looking for a simple way to take your journal with you anywhere, check out this app. It organizes your entries by day, so you can easily find an older entry or flip through them like the pages in a diary. It can synch up across your devices, and you can protect your entries with a four-digit code. Free, with paid option to remove ads. Apple

Reflectly: This app offers a guided journaling experience with prompts and reminders. You can also track your mood and receive motivational messages to start your day. The auto-renew subscriptions are $9.99 per month or $59.99 for the year. Apple | Google Play Store

Healthy habits apps

Build healthy habits with apps that can encourage you to take self-care steps like meditating, drinking enough water or going for a walk.

Habit tracker: Set multiple goals and then get reminders to follow through on them throughout the day. Track your progress in the app and see how you’re doing over time through their colorful charts. You can also set goals with a group so you can encourage each other. Free for the first five habits. Yearly subscription $3.49. Lifetime purchase is $5.99. Apple

Habitica: This app gamifies meeting your habit goals with retro RPG elements. You create an avatar. Then you can set up repeating tasks to complete daily, weekly or monthly. Earn rewards as you check items off of your list and use them in the game. Free, with optional paid subscriptions to support the creators. Apple | Google Play Store

Habit rabbit: Your virtual pet rabbit will join you on your journey as you build healthy habits. As you reach your goals in the app, your rabbit's home will become cleaner, more colorful and you can earn customizations. You can track your habit completions across the month and over all time. You can also track your mood daily. Free. Apple | Google Play Store