Houston weather: Latest watches, warnings, advisories ahead of arctic blast

The impacts of the latest arctic blast are already starting to be felt across the state of Texas and the Bayou City is seeing some impacts already today with cooler temperatures outside.

However, that will be changing overnight as the bitter cold temperatures will start to be felt across the Houston area. There has already been reports of freezing drizzle/sleet in Bryan, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued several watches and warnings ahead of the arctic blast:

- A hard freeze warning is in effect for Grimes, Walker, and Washington County from midnight tonight until 10 a.m. on Monday. Sub-freezing temperatures near or below 24 degrees are expected.

- A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the FOX 26 viewing area starting at 6 p.m. Sunday evening through 6 p.m. Monday evening. There is the possibility of light freezing rain/drizzle and sleet coming into the area. As a result, total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch may result in icy patches on elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses.

- A wind chill advisory has also been issued for counties north of Houston, including Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Waller, and Walker County from midnight until 9 a.m. Monday morning. Very low wind chills are expected, as low as 10 degrees above zero. If you must travel, it is highly recommended to dress warmly and cover exposed skin.

- A hard freeze watch has been issued for several Southeast Texas counties, including Austin, Brazoria, Coastal Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Galveston, Coastal Galveston, Inland Harris, Coastal Harris, Inland Jackson, Coastal Jackson, Northern Liberty, Southern LIberty, Inland Matagorda, Coastal Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Waller, and Wharton. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 18 degrees will be possible. This watch will be in effect from late Monday night through Wednesday morning.

- A freeze watch has been issued for the Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Isalnds, Galveston Isalnd, and Matagorda Islands from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees will be possible. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

As a result of the freezing weather, it is highly advised that you make all the necessary precautions, including the four 4 P's: People, plants, pets, and pipes.

