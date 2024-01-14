Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 2:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Hard Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Texas arctic blast: ERCOT urging power conservation for Monday morning

Texas
HOUSTON - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is calling on Texans to conserve electricity use on Monday morning, if it is safe to do so. 

Officials are asking Texans to conserve power from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday morning due to very high demand and unseasonably low wind. 

SUGGESTED: Houston weather: Latest watches, warnings, advisories ahead of arctic blast

Operating reserves for the Texas power grid are expected to be low on Monday morning before sunrise.

Officials said ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time. ERCOT will remain vigilant and communicate further if emergency operations are necessary due to continued freezing temperatures and very high demand in the morning hours. The PUCT and ERCOT continue to monitor weather conditions and will keep the public informed through their websites and social media channels.

ERCOT is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.