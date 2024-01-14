Texas arctic blast: ERCOT urging power conservation for Monday morning

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is calling on Texans to conserve electricity use on Monday morning, if it is safe to do so.

Officials are asking Texans to conserve power from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday morning due to very high demand and unseasonably low wind.

Operating reserves for the Texas power grid are expected to be low on Monday morning before sunrise.

Officials said ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time. ERCOT will remain vigilant and communicate further if emergency operations are necessary due to continued freezing temperatures and very high demand in the morning hours. The PUCT and ERCOT continue to monitor weather conditions and will keep the public informed through their websites and social media channels.

ERCOT is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.