Son of Texas A&M Rabbi returns home after surviving Australian terror attack

The Brief The only American survivor of the attacks on Bondi Beach during a Hannukah celebration returned home Thursday morning. The 20-year-old landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport at 10:25 a.m. from Australia. The Chabad Lubavitch of Texas says the man was shot multiple times and sustained severe injuries during the attack.



A 20-year-old man landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport Thursday morning after spending the last two months in Australia recovering from injuries sustained in Australia during the attack on Bondi Beach.

Australia Hanukkah shooting survivor returns to Houston

Local perspective:

The man, identified as Rabbi Leibel Lazaroff by Chabad Lubavitch of Texas, was volunteering with the Chabad of Bondi and had helped organize the public Hannukah celebration where the attack occurred back in December.

"My heart still remains with the injured and those lost in and the families that have been forever changed," Lazaroff said. "This tragedy was also deeply personal, as I lost a colleague and a mentor, Rabbi Ali Schlesinger, who was brutally murdered and leaves behind a grieving wife and five beautiful children."

Lazaroff was transported by ambulance to College Station, where he will remain under his father and grandfather's watch while he continues to recover from his injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houstonian's wife and 17-month-old daughter caught near crossfire at Sydney attack

ORIGINAL REPORT: Bondi Beach shooting: Terror attack at Australia Hanukkah event kills at least 15