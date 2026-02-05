Son of Texas A&M Rabbi returns home after surviving Australian terror attack
HOUSTON - A 20-year-old man landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport Thursday morning after spending the last two months in Australia recovering from injuries sustained in Australia during the attack on Bondi Beach.
Local perspective:
The man, identified as Rabbi Leibel Lazaroff by Chabad Lubavitch of Texas, was volunteering with the Chabad of Bondi and had helped organize the public Hannukah celebration where the attack occurred back in December.
"My heart still remains with the injured and those lost in and the families that have been forever changed," Lazaroff said. "This tragedy was also deeply personal, as I lost a colleague and a mentor, Rabbi Ali Schlesinger, who was brutally murdered and leaves behind a grieving wife and five beautiful children."
Lazaroff was transported by ambulance to College Station, where he will remain under his father and grandfather's watch while he continues to recover from his injuries.
