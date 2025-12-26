Houstonian's wife and 17-month-old daughter caught near crossfire at Sydney attack

The Brief A Houstonian's wife and 17-month-old daughter were at Bondi Beach when a Hannukah celebration became the site of a mass shooting. The terrorist attack was carried out by a father and son at the Sydney, Australia beach. The father was shot and killed during the incident, the son is now facing criminal charges.



Big picture view:

A terrorist attack at a beach in Sydney, Australia left 15 people dead and hundreds of families impacted.

The attack was carried out by a father and son, who targeted a Hannukah celebration on December 14th.

Local perspective:

Of the hundreds affected by the attack, was one Houstonian's family who was at Bondi Beach in early December.

Abonni Munro and her 17-month-old daughter Barbara, were at the beach to soak up the sun and dip their feet.

Munro says she wasn't even aware of the celebration until after the shooting made headlines.

"I just was thinking no, no, no she has her whole life to live," Munro said.

Munro tells Fox 26 that she and her daughter were told to hide behind a steel barbecue grill to avoid the bullets.

Father Charles Waring told Fox 26 that as soon as he received a call from his family about the incident, he booked the first flight available to Sydney, where he and his family remain until the end of the holiday season.