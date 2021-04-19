Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson's attorney files response to lawsuits

article

Deshaun Watson’s attorney has filed a response to the civil lawsuits against the Houston Texans quarterback.

There are 22 lawsuits against Watson in which women accuse him of assault and harassment during massage sessions.

RELATED: Another lawsuit filed against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Most of the women initially filed their lawsuits as Jane Does, but the lawsuits were refiled with their names last week.

In the response filed Monday, Watson denies the allegations and claims in the lawsuits.

RELATED: Several of Deshaun Watson's accusers to be identified soon

Advertisement

The response also states that since learning the accusers’ identities, "his legal team has already uncovered evidence that numerous allegations in this onslaught of cases are simply not true or accurate."

The response lists the following claims:

"· After the massage therapy sessions with Mr. Watson, 8 plaintiffs bragged about, praised, and were excited about massaging Mr. Watson;

· 7 plaintiffs willingly worked or offered to work with Mr. Watson after their alleged incidents;

· 3 plaintiffs lied about the number of sessions they actually had with Mr. Watson;

· 3 plaintiffs lied about their alleged trauma and resulting harm;

· 5 plaintiffs told others they wanted to get money out of Mr. Watson; and

· 5 plaintiffs have scrubbed or entirely deleted their social media accounts."

The response to the lawsuits also states, "It was not until the plaintiffs saw an opportunity for a money grab that they changed their stories to convert therapy sessions they bragged about to friends and family to something much more nefarious. Innocent questions about whether the therapists were comfortable with the therapy Mr. Watson sought evolved into sexual inuendo that the plaintiffs used to bolster their claims for money."

RELATED: 1 of 22 lawsuits dropped against Houston Texas QB Deshaun Watson

The response also says the lawsuits are "replete with mischaracterizations" of Watson’s conduct.

"These range from being misleading, to fraudulent, to slanderous. Importantly, only two of the twenty-two lawsuits allege that Mr. Watson forced any type of sexual activity—an allegation Mr. Watson again vehemently denies," the response states.