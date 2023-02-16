Houston Roughnecks pep rally at City Hall ahead of home opener
HOUSTON - Before the new XFL season kicks off, you can cheer on the Houston Roughnecks at a special event.
The public is invited to a pep rally on the steps Houston City Hall at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will present Roughnecks Head Coach Wade Phillips with a city-wide proclamation.
There will also be a meet-and-greet with players and coaches, giveaways, photo ops, music and food trucks.
Those who attend are encouraged to wear red and navy – the team’s colors.
On Friday evening, City Hall will be lit up in the colors.
The Roughnecks open their season Saturday against the Orlando Guardians at TDECU Stadium in Houston.