Before the new XFL season kicks off, you can cheer on the Houston Roughnecks at a special event.

The public is invited to a pep rally on the steps Houston City Hall at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will present Roughnecks Head Coach Wade Phillips with a city-wide proclamation.

There will also be a meet-and-greet with players and coaches, giveaways, photo ops, music and food trucks.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear red and navy – the team’s colors.

On Friday evening, City Hall will be lit up in the colors.

The Roughnecks open their season Saturday against the Orlando Guardians at TDECU Stadium in Houston.