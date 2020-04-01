Houston Health Department opens second COVID-19 testing site

The Houston Health Department says it will double its daily COVID-19 testing capacity as it opens its second community drive-thru testing site.

The drive-thru testing site for people with symptoms opens on April 1. Those who wish to be tested must first go through a screening process to determine if they are eligible.

People with common COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough and difficulty breathing can call the department’s COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to get screened.

Those who are determined to be eligible for testing will be given a unique identification code and instructions on where to go for testing. People who show up at a testing site without an identification code will not be tested.

Workers at the sites only collect insurance information and don’t accept payment.

The City says the information obtained through testing or services will not be used against immigrants in their public charge evaluation.

This is the second testing site opened by the Houston Health Department. Harris County is also operating two testing sites.

Those with symptoms can also access the self-assessment tool for Harris County and Houston by clicking here.

There are more than 375 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the City of Houston and more than 300 in Harris County outside of the city.

On Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo extended the Stay Home - Work Safe order for the county, including Houston, through April 30.

