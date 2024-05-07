One man has been arrested by authorities on charges of promotion/distribution of child pornography in Montgomery County.

Officials said Lance Findley was arrested after officials executed a search warrant at a home in Richmond.

Authorities said the search warrant stemmed from an investigation by the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Internet Crimes Against Children Division related to the promotion and distribution of child pornography in The Woodlands.

Lance Findley

Officials said the investigation found that Findley was associated with promoting and possessing thousands of images depicting violent acts being conducted on children and sexual abuse of children.

Findley is charged with five counts of promotion/distribution of child pornography in Montgomery County.

Findley was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on a $300,000 bond.