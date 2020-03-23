Harris County opens 2 COVID-19 testing sites

article

Harris County has now opened two COVID-19 testing sites to the public.

Testing is for individuals who have symptoms and have completed an online screening.

Those with symptoms who wish to be tested must first complete the screening at ReadyHarris.org to determine if testing is necessary at this time. Those who do not have access to the internet or who do not speak English can call (832)927-7575.

Based on the initial screening, you will be given a phone number to call for additional screening.

If testing is deemed necessary, you will then be given an identifier and the location of a testing site.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says the sites have the ability to conduct up to 250 tests per day per site.

Judge Hidalgo says the sites will have to prioritize tests and expects there will be a waiting line.

Last week, the City of Houston opened a free testing site for high-risk individuals.

A free driv-thru testing site also opened to the public at United Memorial Medical Center.

