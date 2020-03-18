Expand / Collapse search

Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens in Houston

Coronavirus
HOUSTON - The first free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Houston opens on Thursday.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee announced testing at no charge at United Memorial Medical Center. 

The testing site opens at 10 a.m. Thursday.

In order to get tested, you will have to go through a screening process first to determine if you have symptoms.

If you make it through the screening process, you will then register and be directed to a testing lane.

We spoke to Congresswoman Jackson Lee about how long the test results will take to come back.

“Once the test is given they will be able to drive out and we expect the test to be back in anywhere from a couple of hours to a day,” the Congresswoman said.

Testing periods are:

 - Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

 - Friday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Next week:

 - Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The City of Houston and Harris County are also working to set up four COVID-19 testing sites.

