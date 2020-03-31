Stay Home - Work Safe order for Harris County, Houston extended to April 30

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has sent a letter to county mayors informing them of the extension of the Stay Home - Work Safe order that was set to expire on Friday.

The letter says the order will now expire on April 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Judge Lina Hidalgo, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and city and county health officials are expected to announce the update publicly during a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The initial order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. March 24 for Harris County and all cities in the county, including Houston. The order was set to expire on Friday, April 3.

Under the Stay Home - Work Safe order, residents are asked to stay home except for essential needs and those with jobs that are essential to the health and safety of the community.

The order exempts "essential workers" covered in the 16 Critical Infrastructure Sectors outlined by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Groceries stores, pharmacies, gas stations and parks remain open, but the public is asked to practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet of separation from other people.

Bars and nightclubs are closed. Restaurants are allowed to only offer takeout, drive-thru and delivery.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that he was extending social distancing guidelines for 30 days until April 30.

There are currently five deaths and more than 550 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Harris County and the City of Houston. Eleven deaths and more than 1,070 confirmed cases have been reported in the entire greater Houston area.

