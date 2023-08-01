HEB shooting in Houston: Man arrested, second suspect sought following active shooter call

A suspect is in custody and another suspect is being sought following an active shooter call at an HEB store in Houston.

Details are very limited, but we're told the incident occurred in the 10900 block of Louetta Road and Vintage Park Boulevard.

SUGGESTED: Man shot in north Harris County neighborhood

Sources tell FOX 26 the shooting is being classified as "an incident between two people inside the store."

Sources said the two men had an argument inside the fruit aisle of the store and shots were fired.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Shoppers at the store were evacuated due to the shooting.

A description of the second suspect has not been released yet by authorities.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.