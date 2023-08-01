Authorities are investigating a shooting outside of a home in north Harris County.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 21900 block of Catoosa Drive on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the caller reported that her husband had been shot in their driveway and was possibly robbed.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office investigates a shooting on Catoosa Drive.

EMS was responding to the scene. The extent of the man’s injuries is not clear at this time.

The constable’s office says witnesses reported seeing a black sedan speeding away from the scene.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.