The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is reminding Texans to report property damage sustained during recent severe weather and flooding by submitting a self-reported online damage assessment survey.

"When it is safe to do so, Texans are urged to self-report property damage using TDEM’s damage assessment reporting tool," said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd in a release. "This process will help officials determine resource needs, learn about the kind of damage sustained, and work to determine eligibility for disaster assistance."

Texans can report storm damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey. iSTAT surveys can be filled out in English and Spanish by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov and clicking "April 26-Ongoing Severe Weather Event."

Details provided through the iSTAT damage survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of the extent of damages that have occurred. The information provided from this process also helps identify immediate resource needs. Additionally, survey information aids officials in determining whether the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance.

Reporting damage through the iSTAT tool is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance company. It does not guarantee disaster relief assistance. English and Spanish tutorial videos explaining how to fill out iSTAT surveys are available at damage.tdem.texas.gov.

With continued river flooding and ongoing threats from severe weather, TDEM encourages Texans to remain weather aware, monitor local weather forecasts, and follow directions from local officials. Additionally, it is never safe to drive through water-covered roadways or around barricaded roads. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.

Texans can access information on purchasing or renewing flood insurance policies through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) at floodsmart.gov. A flood insurance policy typically takes up to 30 days to take effect, so it is important to plan ahead before the next disaster strikes.

Access flood gage data and review flood safety information at TexasFlood.org, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, and locate disaster preparedness information at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.