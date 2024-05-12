Southeast Texas has seen several showers and thunderstorms move through this Mother’s Day.

The National Weather Service has now issued a tornado watch for Harris, Montgomery, Liberty, Waller, San Jacinto, Polk, and Chambers Counties until 7 PM.

There is also a flood watch in effect for our northern viewing area until 7 AM on Monday.

The main weather threats will be large hail, strong wind gusts, the chance for an isolated tornado, and the threat of heavy rain, which could lead to flooding.

