River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:15 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County
Tornado Watch
from SUN 12:32 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SUN 3:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County
Rip Current Statement
until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 2:30 PM CDT, Houston County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 2:45 PM CDT, Cherokee County

Houston weather: Tornado watch issued for multiple Houston-area counties

By
Published  May 12, 2024 12:55pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Southeast Texas has seen several showers and thunderstorms move through this Mother’s Day. 

The National Weather Service has now issued a tornado watch for Harris, Montgomery, Liberty, Waller, San Jacinto, Polk, and Chambers Counties until 7 PM. 

There is also a flood watch in effect for our northern viewing area until 7 AM on Monday. 

The main weather threats will be large hail, strong wind gusts, the chance for an isolated tornado, and the threat of heavy rain, which could lead to flooding. 

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms! Heavy rain and storms are likely later today and tomorrow. There is a Flood Watch in effect until 7am Monday for Montgomery Counties and all counties to the north. We could see anywhere from 2-4" of rain and isolated areas could see 6+". There is a chance for strong to severe storms as well. The main weather threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail. The rain clears on Tuesday, but more heavy rain is expected on Thursday. Stay up-to-date on the weather where you live, download the FOX Local app on your smart tv.

