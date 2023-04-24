A search is underway for a killer after investigators said a fight on a bus escalated into a deadly shooting overnight Monday in South Houston.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. when responding officers with the Houston PD were called to the 7400 block of Scott St. near Blodgett. That's where they found an unidentified man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby trauma center, where he died from his injuries.

Initial details by police are the unidentified man and another man were arguing on a bus, which ended up getting violent. The bus driver reportedly threw the men off the bus, and one of the men took out a gun and shot the other twice.

We're told the bus driver also had a medical episode later on, so was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the shooter, as of this writing, remains at large and has been described as a Black man standing at about 5'8" but police note the bus does have cameras, so investigators will be reviewing them.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.