Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting at a Walmart in east Harris County Sunday afternoon.

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but deputies were called to the 5600 block of E Sam Houston Parkway N around 1 p.m. That's when Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said via Twitter an unidentified man walked "into the store and shot someone."

The shooter was arrested by deputies at the scene without incident, Sheriff Gonzalez confirmed.

Meanwhile, the injured man was taken to a hospital but is expected to recover from his injuries. No one else was injured, but reports from witnesses say the victim was shot in front of his young children.

We're told the Walmart has since been closed.

FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as more information becomes available.