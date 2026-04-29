Corpus Christi neighbors demand urgent state help following wave of drought disaster filings

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The Brief Water shortages are hitting crisis levels across South Texas, forcing cities like Aransas Pass and Beeville to declare local disasters as reservoir levels plummet. Corpus Christi faces a potential emergency by November 2026, while smaller towns warn that water levels may soon drop below the reach of their intake pipes. State intervention remains a possibility as Governor Abbott pressures local leaders to accelerate a $1 billion water strategy involving desalination and new pipelines.



A worsening drought and mounting demand are straining water supplies across South Texas, prompting multiple cities to declare disasters and raising concerns about the stability of a regional system anchored by Corpus Christi.

Disaster declarations in South Texas

Strong winds blow sand across the beach as a kite surfer rides and a couple plays in the heavy surf. South Padre Island, Texas. (Photo by: Jon G. Fuller/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

What we know:

Corpus Christi supplies water to municipal and industrial users across a seven-county region, including several surrounding cities, according to the city’s water department.

That structure has left smaller communities increasingly vulnerable as drought conditions persist.

Corpus Christi reservoirs, Level 1 Water Emergency

FILE - People fish in front of defunct oil drilling rigs in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel at Aransas Pass on March 11, 2019, in Port Aransas, Texas. (Photo credit: LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP via Getty Images)

Lake levels across key reservoirs have dropped sharply, including Lake Corpus Christi, a primary source of water for the region. City projections have previously warned that, without significant rainfall or new supply, Corpus Christi could face a "Level 1 water emergency" as early as November 2026, when available water would be projected to fall within about 180 days of depletion.

Threat to basic services

Local perspective:

In recent weeks, at least two cities, Aransas Pass and Beeville, have issued local disaster declarations tied to water shortages.

A proclamation issued by Aransas Pass on April 22 cited severe drought, declining reservoir levels and projections that available supply may not meet demand later this year.

Beeville officials warned of an even more immediate threat. In a disaster declaration, the city said declining water levels could fall below its intake infrastructure, creating "an imminent threat" to its ability to provide water for basic needs, including sanitation and firefighting .

Regional disputes over water projections

Dig deeper:

Other communities are also scrambling to adapt as conditions shift.

In a March 23 public notice, the City of Three Rivers said it had been informed by Corpus Christi that earlier projections for water availability from Choke Canyon Reservoir were inaccurate and that access to the supply would end sooner than expected. The city said it is accelerating efforts to secure alternative water sources.

Some municipalities have already begun investing in long-term solutions. The City of Alice, for example, has partnered with a private company to operate a groundwater desalination plant designed to provide a more drought-resilient supply.

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Desalination and groundwater projects

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS- NOVEMBER 16: Renoir LeMarcus Knox gets into his truck Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in the Hillcrest neighborhood in Corpus Christi. The neighborhood is mostly made of empty lots. This is what the social injustice of petroleum looks Expand

What they're saying:

Corpus Christi officials have maintained that the situation is being managed. City leaders have pointed to a $1 billion water strategy that includes expanding groundwater access, increasing pipeline capacity, recycling water and pursuing seawater desalination projects.

State leaders, such as Texas Governor Greg Abbott, have expressed concern about the pace of progress. Abbott has warned that Texas could step in if necessary to ensure a stable water supply for the region.

What's next:

The South Texas region remains under Stage 3 drought restrictions as officials balance conservation efforts with continued industrial activity. Corpus Christi is a major energy hub, and industrial users account for a significant share of total water demand.

With reservoir levels continuing to decline and infrastructure projects still in development, officials across South Texas say the coming months will be critical in determining whether the region can avoid more severe shortages.