With crime in Houston and Harris County continuing to be a concern for residents, law enforcement officials and community leaders are partnering together to help reduce gun violence.

On Thursday, around 10 a.m. several dignitaries, community activists, and law enforcement officials will be holding a gun safety campaign at Congregation Beth Israel on North Braeswood in Margolis Gallery.

Organizers with Congregation Beth Israel and The Minaret Foundation announced in a press release that they will be working to create billboard campaigns to bring the message of gun safety as well as share information about gun safety classes and gun locks.

Among the notable guests include the following: