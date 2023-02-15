Houston hosting third gun buy back event on Saturday

Houston is to host its third gun buyback event on Saturday to get more guns off the streets.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the gun buyback will be held on Saturday at Deussen Park at 12303 Sonnier Street.

The previous gun buyback event had a record turnout, with more than 1,200 firearms collected.

The previous gun buyback event had a record turnout, with more than 1,200 firearms collected.

Mayor Turner announced the event while at the Stop Gun Violence mural. "There are way too many guns on our streets," he says.

The gun buyback program is a part of the One Safe Houston initiative to help reduce crime around the city and prevent gun violence.

Officials say residents can turn in their firearms with no questions asked in exchange for gift cards of various prices.