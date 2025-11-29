Man fatally shot in north Harris County neighborhood; one detained, officials say

The Brief The shooting was reported in a neighborhood near FM 1960 and the Hardy Toll Road. Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another has been detained. There is no danger to the public, according to officials.



Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in a north Harris County neighborhood, according to Harris County Precinct 4.

Inverness Forest neighborhood shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported near Pear Tree Lane and Kenchester Drive, close to FM 1960 and the Hardy Toll Road.

Authorities say a male has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez later announced one person was detained.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene. Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.