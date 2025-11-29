Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot in north Harris County neighborhood; one detained, officials say

Published  November 29, 2025 11:57am CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • The shooting was reported in a neighborhood near FM 1960 and the Hardy Toll Road.
    • Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another has been detained.
    • There is no danger to the public, according to officials.

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in a north Harris County neighborhood, according to Harris County Precinct 4.

Inverness Forest neighborhood shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported near Pear Tree Lane and Kenchester Drive, close to FM 1960 and the Hardy Toll Road.

Authorities say a male has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez later announced one person was detained.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene. Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Crime and Public SafetyHoustonHarris County