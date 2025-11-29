Man fatally shot in north Harris County neighborhood; one detained, officials say
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in a north Harris County neighborhood, according to Harris County Precinct 4.
Inverness Forest neighborhood shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported near Pear Tree Lane and Kenchester Drive, close to FM 1960 and the Hardy Toll Road.
Authorities say a male has been pronounced deceased at the scene.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez later announced one person was detained.
There is a heavy police presence at the scene. Authorities say there is no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.