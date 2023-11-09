In honor of Veterans Day, the non-profit Brides Across America is giving away free wedding gowns for military and first responders to show their appreciation for their tireless work.

Veterans Day 2023: Deals and freebies for active and retired service members

On Thursday, FOX 26 was there as some local military brides said yes to the dress at Impression Bridal near the Galleria.

For many brides, finding that perfect dress to walk down the aisle is sometimes simply not in the budget.

"Wedding gowns are expensive, financially expensive. And times are hard right now, they're very hard," said Daisy Centeno, who's currently serving in the reserves.

"You have the thank you for your service and you have the benefits, but sometimes when you're planning a wedding, especially these days, the cost of your normal living is a lot," said Addy Rutkoske.

City of Houston cancels annual Veterans Day Parade

That's when Brides Across America steps in. Since 2008, Brides Across America has gifted over 28,000 wedding dresses and more than 25 weddings to military, first responders and COVID-19 pandemic healthcare workers.

For Rutkoske, who comes from a big military family, serving her country also lead her to meet the love of her life.

"My fiancé and I met in Hawaii. He was in active-duty army at that point, and I was actually a new officer in the Coast Guard. We spent about two weeks together before I was deployed for four months. When I got back off that boat, four months later, after only knowing him for about two weeks, that was definitely one of the times that I knew that he was the one for me," Rutkoske said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

If you're interested in helping a military or first responder bride, click here.