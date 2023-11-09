The City of Houston Mayor's Office of Special Events and the Mayor's Office of Veterans and Military Affairs announced an important change to the City's annual Veterans Day celebration due to Saturday's forecast for heavy rain with potentially dangerous lightning.

While the ceremony that traditionally precedes the parade will take place inside the City Hall Legacy Room, The Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Parade is CANCELED.

The indoor event is open to invited guests, participants, and media only. The public is encouraged to watch the live streaming on Houston Municipal Television at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 11.

YOU CAN WATCH THE STREAM IN THE FOLLOWING PLACES:

HTV Website HTV Houston Television (houstontx.gov) and

HTV Facebook HTV Houston Television | Facebook

The televised celebration will include distinguished guests, a moment of silence in honor of the signing of the WWI Armistice, and Keynote Speaker Dr. Quindola Crowley, Lt. Colonel (Ret.) U.S. Army.