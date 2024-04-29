One man is facing murder charges after a woman's body was found in Houston last week, authorities said.

31-year-old Derek Fischer is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Authorities said they were conducting an investigation in the area of 11000 Fuqua Street when they located what appeared to be a grave.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences was called out to the scene and a body was found.

The body has been identified as 45-year-old Jennifer Ramirez.

Authorities stated her cause of death was determined to be by gunshot wound.

At that time, authorities said there was no known witnesses or suspects.

However, further investigation, witness statements, and evidence obtained identified Fisher as the suspect in the case.

Over the weekend, homicide detectives received information on Fischer's whereabouts and he was taken into custody by HPD Northbelt Patrol Division officers with assistance from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.