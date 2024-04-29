Chi has got quite the story to tell.

It starts on October 8, 2023, when an animal control officer picked him up on a Galveston beach.

"Scared out of his wits with blood all over his face," said Josh Henderson, Executive Director Galveston Island Humane Society.

"Not only had he been shot in the face, we couldn't find the entry wound. He's still got a bullet fragment hanging in his neck, not hurting him at all."

Chi's age is guessed to be three to three and a half based on his teeth.

"But his teeth also tell the story of, this could be a dog that's been eating trash, rocks, or lived a life chewing on a chain while chained up to a tree," Henderson said.

Chi has been looking for his forever home for 205 days.

"I'm not really sure why he hasn't been adopted honestly," said Trelle Dandridge with Mutts with Manners Pawsitive Training for Dogs.

Chi has spent months in a foster home.

Since his foster mom is a dog trainer, he can do tricks, loves people, other pets, and toys.

"People who want to adopt a dog and they're worried about potty training or crate training, a dog that's been in foster care is the best way to go," Dandridge said.

Chi is one of many great dogs at the Galveston Island Humane Society.

Tuesday, April 30 is National Adopt a Pet Day. Make it the best day of your life by adopting your new best friend.

For more from the Galveston Island Humane Society, click here.