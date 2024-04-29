Danfield Drive shooting: Houston police investigating double murder-suicide, 3 pronounced dead

The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating following a shooting incident on Danfield on Monday night.

Authorities said the scene is located in the 4900 block of Danfield Drive in Southwest Houston.

Officials said they were called out to the area around 7:15 p.m. for a welfare check call and spoke with neighbors who said they they had heard gunshots at a nearby home.

Officers went to the home and found that the location was secure with a locked iron gate over the driveway.

Following assistance from the Houston Fire Department, they were able to breach the gate and entered the backyard.

That's where, according to officials, two people, a woman and man in their late 60s, were found with gunshot wounds, and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers then cleared the home and didn't find anyone else, but there was a locked garage apartment.

After help again from the Houston Fire Department, they were able to breach the door of the apartment, and found a 23-year-old male, who authorities believe is the shooter. A weapon was found near the 23-year-old, officials said.

No other details were released as authorities are still investigating.