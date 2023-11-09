In an effort to show gratitude to our dedicated military personnel, many businesses in the Houston area are honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice this Veterans Day.

Whether you're looking for delectable meals or exciting adventures this Friday, we've compiled a comprehensive list of businesses that are extending their services to show appreciation to veterans for their service.

On November 10, The Gallery Furniture, located on North Freeway (6006 North Fwy), will host an event for veterans and active-duty members. The event, generously supported by Mattress Mack, Gallery Furniture, Tempur-Sealy, and Chick-fil-A, will offer 100 free mattresses, breakfast sandwiches, and gift baskets as tokens of appreciation for their service. The giveaway starts at 7 a.m. and is on a first-come, first-served basis. You are advised to arrive early with a valid military ID.

Quad HTX offers Veterans and active members discounted appetizers and drinks:

Quad HTX Restaurant & Sports Lounge is celebrating Veterans Day with an exclusive "Heroes Hour" on Saturday, November 11, from 12pm to 4pm. This special event offers happy hour specials as a token of appreciation for veterans and active-duty military personnel, featuring Buy One, Get One Free Appetizers, 50% off all Signature Cocktails, $3.00 Beer, and $5 Premium Drinks. The event is open to any veteran or active-duty military member with valid military ID or proof of service.

A FREE HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo will be offered to veterans and active military members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. You will be required to present proof of service to get the deal, which includes four slices of Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi drink. The event is for November 11 only.

On Veterans Day, The Avalanche Food Group (AFG) owners of several Twin Peaks restaurants, will be offering veterans and active military personnel a free lunch from 11 am to 3 pm on Veterans Day. The special menu includes options like Cheeseburger + Fries, Smoked Chicken Street Tacos, Chicken Tenders + Fries, and Chicken or Shrimp Cesar Salad. This offer is available for dining-in only and requires a valid military ID. The event is for November 11 only.

Taste Kitchen + Bar:

This all-day brunch destination in Downtown Houston is giving retired and active military members a free breakfast on Veterans Day from 8 am to 11 am. With a valid military ID, veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a complimentary breakfast menu item.

This Houston favorite is offering veterans and active military service members a free lunch from 11 am to 2 pm on Veterans Day. The menu features a choice of 2 Fish Fillets and Fries or 6 Shrimp and Fries at various Lotus Seafood locations in the Houston area. Like the other offers, this one is also available for dining-in with a valid military ID.

The eatery provides veterans with a free signature beef, chicken, or Spinach Empanada all day, from 11 am to 9 pm on Veterans Day. A valid military ID is required to take advantage of this offer.

Wendy’s is thanking those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military with a free breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card at participating locations on Saturday, November 11 during breakfast hours.

Veterans and military personnel receive a free Original Gran Slam on Friday, November 10 from 5 a.m. (Store Open) to noon. Dine-in only. Must show valid Military ID or DD214. Learn more about the Denny's Veterans Day discount.

A free lunch or dinner is available to veterans. The menu includes a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, 6oz., Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Chicken Salad, and Three Cheese Penne. In addition, veterans can earn a $5 bounce back card for future visits within a 3-week redemption period by enrolling in the rewards program.

With valid identification, veterans and active-duty military guests receive a free Red's Big Tavern Burger on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The free meal comes with an endless side of steak fries, so you have to dine-in only. Online or to-go orders are not valid. Learn more about the Red Robin veterans day discount.

You can get a free kolache (any variety) and a cup of Katz coffee (any size) on Saturday, November 11, 2023, if you have a valid ID. For locations, visit the Kolache Factory website. The offer excludes croissants, Polish varieties, and espresso drinks.

Veterans and active military service members can receive free flu shots at Right Choice Urgent Care on Veterans Day from 10 am to 2 pm. The clinic is located at 9818 Fry Road in Cypress, and no appointment is necessary; simply show your military ID.

In honor of veterans and active military personnel, ZAR Clear Lake, a veteran-owned and operated cannabis store, has extended a generous offer to them. Veterans and active military members will receive a 22% discount on all quality hemp cannabis products. They also offer veterans and military personnel free cannabis consultations, so they can get the information and assistance they need.

FOX partners with U.S. Vets to support homeless Veterans

As Veterans Day approaches, FOX is once again partnering with U.S. Vets, an organization dedicated to aiding homeless veterans and ending veteran homelessness. U.S. Vets operates in multiple locations across the country, with three facilities in Houston. The organization offers a variety of services, including free meals, rides to appointments, transitional housing, and permanent housing.

By scanning the code below, you can join FOX and our efforts to end homelessness for vets. The code will take you to the website where you can donate $25 or more to the organization.

