FOX 26 is teaming up with U.S. Vets to encourage everyone to "Make Camo Your Cause," a campaign to end veteran homelessness.

Right here in Houston, U.S. Vets helps provide support and services to veterans every day.

"U.S. VETS is making real progress to house veterans experiencing homelessness and providing them the wraparound services, such as mental health support and career programs that help them find jobs, so they can look forward to a stable, fulfilling future," said President and CEO Steve Peck, who served as a Marine officer in Vietnam.

Make Camo Your Cause to #HONORUSVETS is a national campaign to show appreciation and gratitude for veterans and their military service, while at the same time, raise awareness and funds to propel U.S. VETS' mission to ensure the successful transition of military veterans and their families.

Camouflage print is the official symbol of the campaign. Originally designed to conceal and protect soldiers in combat, with your support, #HONORUSVETS is giving camo a new meaning, showing the community you believe veterans deserve every opportunity to live with dignity and independence. Here at home, U.S. VETS encourages Americans to: