There was a fire near Turkey Leg Hut on Saturday, April 27.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

It was first reported that the fire occurred at the restaurant but since the restaurant has cleared up those reports via social media.

Last night, a small fire occurred at our off-site warehouse, not at the Turkey Leg Hut restaurant itself as reported. We are relieved to report that, thanks to the swift and heroic efforts of the Houston Fire Department, the situation was quickly brought under control with no injuries and no impact on our restaurant’s operations.



We are deeply grateful to the firefighters and first responders for their dedication and quick action, which prevented any major damage. Their bravery ensures safety and minimal disruption, not just for us but for the entire community.



We also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our community for your concern and support during this incident. It’s your support that uplifts us and reinforces why we do what we do every day.



Turkey Leg Hut is open and we warmly invite everyone to join us today. We remain as committed as ever to providing a safe, welcoming environment and delivering the delicious, comforting meals you’ve come to love. 🫶🏾



Thank you for being a part of our family. We look forward to seeing you soon.



#TLHSTRONG ♥️

The restaurant located at 4830 Almeda Road became famous over the years for its presence on social media but has recently been having some issues as the owners are divorcing.

In February, co-founder, Lynn Price, who founded the restaurant with his wife, Nakia Holmes, was fired due to what court records say was financial mismanagement.

In March, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Houston Fire Department will investigate the cause of this fire.

The damage caused by the fire is unknown at the time.