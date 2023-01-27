More than a week after they were apparently sued by US Foods for $1.3 million, the restaurant is under fire again for past-due rent payments.

According to a demand letter from McCormick, Landry Munoz PLLC, CNPH Properties LLC claims the Turkey Leg Hut Company and the Daiquiri Hut, and one other property in association with the restaurant are all past due on rent and late fees.

The document stated between the three properties, Turkey Leg Hut owes $25,725, Daiquiri Hut owes $9,670.50 and the third property owes $14,700. The total amount owed in unpaid rent including late fees for the Commercial Leases is $50,095.50.

"This letter will serve to notify you that the undersigned has been retained by CNPH Properties, LLC, for all legal representation necessary to collect your past-due lease payment account with it in the sum of $50,095.10," the demand letter stated. "You have failed to make the rental payments plus late fees due pursuant to the Commercial Leases referenced above for the months of September, December 2022, and January 2023."

The letter is dated Jan. 20 and TLH co-owner Nakia Price is named.