When food waste ends up in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it produces about 58% of total methane emissions in the United States.

One way to cut that down is to compost your food scraps. Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan talked with Leonardo Brito of Zero Waste Houston about its composting service.

The company picks up customer food scraps weekly, for a low cost starting at $10 a month, and turns it into nutrient-rich soil for local farms and gardens.

