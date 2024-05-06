Crews are on the ground helping communities recover from last week’s devastating floods. Now, homeowners picking up the pieces and working to rebuild their lives and their homes.

Mountains of debris are lined the streets of the River Plantation Community on Monday. Homeowners are forced to pile furniture, ruined drywall, and insulation along the roadways. It’s a stark reminder of the devastation left behind by the floods.

"This is from last week’s flood. You can see the line," said Hert Hernandez, a homeowner in the River Plantation Neighborhood. "Be careful right here. It’s very slippery."

Hernandez has seen his home flooded three times. The first was during hurricane Harvey, then again in the January storm, and most recently just last week. Hernandez believes the flood caused about $180,000 to $200,000 in damage.

"I had to take everything out. You can see over here, there’s my furniture, my dining room set, table, chairs," said Hernandez. "Everything you’ve got because you are a hard worker, and then you just lost everything in seconds."

Down the street from Hernandez, homeowner Chuck Davis is also facing a rebuild after floodwaters damaged his home.

"We’re trying to wash the mud out because you can’t hardly walk. You’ll slip and fall. That’s just slime," said Chuck Davis, another homeowner in the River Plantation Community.

This isn’t Davis’ first flood. His property was also inundated during Hurricane Harvey.

"The first thing I did was went out and bought humidifiers. I bought every one they had before I was able to even able to get in the neighborhood, to start getting the moisture out," said Davis.

Both homeowners we spoke with say that they do have flood insurance.

Davis said he does own other properties, so he does have a place to stay while they fix his home. Meanwhile, Hernandez and his family are staying in a hotel until they can come home.