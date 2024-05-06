Severe flooding continues to impact numerous neighborhoods across North Harris County and surrounding areas, leaving roads and homes submerged in water.

As of Monday night, barricades and high water signs remained visible along State Highway 99 near Idle Wilde and Idle Glen, indicating ongoing hazards for drivers.

In one of the affected areas, the River Terrace neighborhood in the Huffman area, excessive water from Lake Houston has caused significant damage.

While some residents managed to endure the flooding, others required rescue assistance. The aftermath of the flood has left many individuals seeking resources.

A collaborative food distribution event was organized on Monday afternoon, involving the Food Bank, Operation Refuge Food Pantry, Cleveland ISD, and the Red Cross. More than 300 meals were distributed, and food boxes were depleted in less than an hour, underscoring the urgent need for assistance in the community.

For individuals who need further support, the 211 Texas helpline offers a comprehensive resource for various services, categorized by zip code, providing a streamlined approach to accessing aid and assistance.

Local efforts to provide food assistance will continue Tuesday at Santa Fe Middle School, starting at 10 a.m.

Additionally, the food assistance program in Cleveland will be available through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1625 North Blair Avenue.