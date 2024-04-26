The Houston Texans have made their first picks for the 2024 NFL Draft!

With the 42nd and 59th pick overall in Round 2, the Texans selected cornerback Kamari Lassiter from the University of Georgia and offensive tackle Blake Fisher from Notre Dame.

Lassiter says he always wanted to go to the Texans and says getting drafted to the Houston team was "surreal." According to FOX 26 Sports Director Will Kunkel, Lassiter likes how Houston is a young team and feels he will be able to fit in.

Kunkel says Lassiter's message to Texans fans is that they’re getting a player who "hates losing more than he loves winning."

The Texans still have the following picks to make for the Draft.

Round 3 - 86th overall pick

Round 4 - 123rd and 127th overall pick

Round 6 - 188th and 189th overall pick

Round 7 - 238th and 247th overall pick

It is possible for some of the picks to be traded.